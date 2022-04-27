Singer allowed a hit and struck out two in two scoreless innings in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the White Sox.

Singer gave up four runs in three innings in his first appearance of the year, but he's cover 2.2 scoreless frames in his last two outings. The right-hander has added a 6:1 K:BB this season in a small sample. For now, he's expected to remain in a multi-inning relief role, but he will be near the top of the list of candidates for spot starts whenever the Royals need one.