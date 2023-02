Singer lost his arbitration hearing and will be paid $2.95 million in 2023, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Singer had requested $3.325 million. The right-hander broke out for the Royals in 2022, holding a 3.23 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 150:35 K:BB over 153.1 innings. He figures to serve as Kansas City's Opening Day starter in 2023.