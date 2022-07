Singer, who initially scheduled to start Saturday's game in Detroit, will instead take the hill for Sunday's series finale, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Kris Bubic will instead pick up his second start of the week Saturday before Singer returns to the mound Sunday on six days' rest. The Royals likely just wanted to extend Singer some extra recovery time after he tossed a season-high 8.1 innings and 99 pitches in his most recent outing June 26 against the Athletics.