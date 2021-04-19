Singer tossed six scoreless innings Sunday against the Blue Jays, allowing two hits and three walks while fanning six. He didn't factor into the decision.

Singer delivered his best outing of the campaign and limited the Blue Jays to just five baserunners -- only two of them reached scoring position and no one reached third base. The 24-year-old right-hander endured a rough debut this season but has settled since then, giving up just one earned run and posting a 12:3 K:BB over his last 11 innings.