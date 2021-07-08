Singer allowed a run on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six-plus innings, taking a no-decision versus Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Wednesday's performance was the right-hander's sixth quality start in 18 outings this season. Singer got through six innings with little trouble, but he let the leadoff batter get on base in the seventh and Scott Barlow allowed the inherited runner to score. Through 85.2 innings, Singer has struggled to a 4.52 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 91:36 K:BB. He'll need to work on trimming down his 3.8 BB/9 in the second half of the season to put in more consistently strong outings.