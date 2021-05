Singer (heel) threw a bullpen session and is on track to make his scheduled start Wednesday against Cleveland, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

He took a comebacker off his heel in Friday's start against the Twins, leading to a short outing. Singer has been mostly excellent this season, logging a 3.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 26 strikeouts in 23.1 innings (five starts).