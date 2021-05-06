Singer (heel) gave up three runs on four hits and two walks while fanning three across 5.2 innings Wednesday against Cleveland. He didn't factor into the decision.

Singer took a comebacker off his heel in Friday's start against the Twins and there were concerns regarding his availability and durability for Wednesday, but the right-hander didn't have problems delivering a strong performance this time -- he finished just one out away from posting what would've been his third quality start of the season. Singer ended a streak of four starts allowing one or fewer runs, but he remains a reliable presence on the mound and owns a 3.41 ERA across 29 innings in 2021. He's tabbed to make his upcoming start next week on the road at Detroit.