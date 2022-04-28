Singer was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Thursday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Singer began the season in a bullpen role and posted a 6.35 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 5.2 innings during three relief appearances. He'll attempt to right the ship in the minors and will presumably be an option to fill in as a starter if the Royals' rotation staff deals with injuries at some point.
