Singer was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a left lower lumbar strain.

The right-hander presumably picked up the injury during Monday's start against Cleveland, during which he gave up four runs over six innings. Singer had a strong six-week stretch from late June to mid-August with a 3.05 ERA across 59 innings, but he moves to the injured list having surrendered 24 earned runs in his past five starts. The 27-year-old won't be eligible to return until after the end of the regular season, and he closes the campaign with a 5.52 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 133:49 K:BB in 159.2 frames. Singer is entering his second year of arbitration eligibility and has more than four months to get healthy for spring training.