Singer (4-3) earned the win Wednesday against the Tigers after giving up one run on seven hits with six strikeouts and five walks over six innings. He'll be placed on the restricted list Thursday since he cannot enter Canada due to his vaccination status, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander had traffic on the bases all day, Harold Castro's sacrifice fly during the first inning was all the Detroit offense was able to muster off of him. Having already made his final start before the All-Star break, Singer's move to the restricted list won't affect Kansas City's starting rotation. Regardless, he won't travel or be paid for the four-game set against the Blue Jays.