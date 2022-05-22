Singer was recalled from Triple-A Omaha and will start Sunday's game versus the Twins.
The 25-year-old was demoted after delivering seven scoreless innings for the Royals during Tuesday's doubleheader, but he's now back with the big-league club and will retain his spot in the rotation. Carlos Hernandez was sent down to Omaha on Friday, so Singer should have a secure starting spot for the near future.
