Singer did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings against Minnesota. He struck out 10.

Singer has established a new season high in strikeouts in back-to-back outings, having fanned nine his last time on the mound. He has a 19:3 K:BB in his last two starts spanning 11 innings. While his season numbers are still entirely underwhelming (5.46 ERA, 1.46 WHIP), this recent jump in strikeouts makes him interesting where he's available. Singer was serviceable last year and is better than he's shown overall this season. The soon-to-be 27-year-old tentatively lines up for a home start against the Mets next week.