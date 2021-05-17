Singer didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the White Sox after allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks while fanning seven across 6.1 innings.
Singer was coming off two bad performances -- allowing seven runs across nine innings in that span -- but bounced back admirably here, limiting the damage to just two runs while posting his third quality start of the campaign. Singer will try to build off this performance when he takes the ball next week at home against the Tigers.
