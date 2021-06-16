Singer was removed from Wednesday's game against the Tigers as a precautionary measure due to right posterior shoulder tightness.

Singer was effective early in Wednesday's matchup and allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out two in three innings. However, he was replaced after throwing just 51 pitches. Although the right-hander's removal was labeled as precautionary, it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to make his next start. If he's healthy enough to pitch, Singer tentatively lines up to make his next turn through the rotation on the road against the Yankees on Wednesday.