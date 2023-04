Singer (0-1) gave up one earned run on two hits and three walks while striking out three batters in five innings Monday against the Blue Jays. He picked up the win.

Singer cruised to the win in his first start of the season, as his counterpart Jose Berrios coughed up eight runs in less than six frames. Singer was on his game, as he generated 61.5 percent groundballs in this one to help offset the lack of strikeouts. His second start of the week is scheduled for Saturday in San Francisco.