Singer (0-1) allowed six runs (five earned) on five hits and three walks in a loss to the Rangers on Sunday. He struck out five.

The Royals' bats didn't give Singer much support, but the right-hander also struggled a bit the second time through the order. The 24-year-old allowed a three-run homer to Nate Lowe in the third inning and got into a game again in the fourth before he was relieved by Jake Brentz. Singer had a solid rookie season with a 4.06 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 61 strikeouts across 64.1 innings in 2020. His next start is expected to be against the White Sox on Saturday.