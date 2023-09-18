Singer did not factor into the decision in Monday's win over Cleveland, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

Singer's start on Monday marked the fifth straight in which he allowed four or more runs, dating back to Aug. 19. During those outings, the 27-year-old has thrown 24 innings to the tune of a 9.00 ERA, 2.17 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB. The nightmare season has continued for Singer, who sports a 5.52 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 133 strikeouts over 159.2 innings. Things don't get easier for his next start as he's scheduled to pitch at Houston.