Singer (5-8) took the loss Saturday, allowing six runs on 13 hits and one walk over five innings against the Guardians. He struck out three.

After allowing only one run over his last two starts (13 innings) Singer was lit up by Cleveland. He served up a season-high 13 hits while his six runs allowed marked the most since April 30. Since the start of June, Singer holds a 4.02 ERA and a 28:12 K:BB through seven appearances (40.1 innings).