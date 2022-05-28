Singer (2-0) earned the win Saturday after he pitched 5.2 innings, surrendering three runs on six hits while striking out eight versus the Twins.

Singer gave up a solo homer to Trevor Larnach in the bottom of the second before later surrendering two more runs in the sixth frame, recording two outs in the inning before exiting. He fell one out short of recording his third straight quality start while he gave up his first earned runs since getting recalled from Triple-A Omaha on May 17. Since his call up, Singer has compiled a 1.37 ERA and 0.86 WHIP with 20 strikeouts over 19.2 innings in three starts.