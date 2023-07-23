Singer did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over six innings against the Yankees. He struck out nine.

Singer got himself into trouble right out of the gate, walking Billy McKinney to lead off the bottom of the first and then giving up an infield single to Gleyber Torres in the following at-bat. The right-hander would allow only one run in the inning and another run in the third before finishing with a season-high nine strikeouts on the afternoon. He's now allowed two or fewer runs in three of his last five starts and has not issued more than one free pass in three straight.