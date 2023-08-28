The Royals will skip Singer's upcoming turn through the rotation after he experienced "a velocity drop and some arm fatigue" following his most recent start this past Friday in Seattle, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Singer had been in line to take the hill Wednesday versus the Pirates, but the Roayls will instead tab another pitcher to make a spot start while the right-hander appears set to rest up this week. Tests performed on Singer's arm revealed no issues, so he's expected to avoid a stint on the injured list and be good to go after some extended rest. The Royals are hoping the break will allow Singer to get back on track after he allowed eight earned runs over just 7.2 innings in his past two starts.