Singer will make his MLB debut Saturday against Cleveland, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Singer will be arriving quite quickly after being selected 18th overall in the 2018 draft. He didn't pitch at all that year but made 26 starts at the High-A and Double-A levels last season, cruising to a 2.85 ERA. He showed good control, walking just 6.4 percent of opposing batters, though his 22.5 percent strikeout rate doesn't pop off the page. He relies on his sinker and slider to generate high groundball rates and keep his ERA down, which could eventually make him a high-floor option especially given the Royals' pitcher-friendly home park, but he's risky for now as he's yet to even pitch at the Triple-A level.