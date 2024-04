Singer did not factor into the decision Friday against the White Sox, allowing one run on two hits and one walk over 6.1 innings. He struck out four.

Singer continued his resurgent 2024 campaign with another solid performance Friday night. The only blemish during his outing was a solo homer yielded to Gavin Sheets in the second inning. Singer faces a more difficult test than the White Sox in his next start, currently scheduled to be at home against the Astros.