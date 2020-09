Singer (4-5) allowed one run on three hits and no walks while striking out five over seven innings as he earned the win Sunday against the Tigers.

Singer struggled with command in his last start, but he ended the season on a high note by allowing only three baserunners over seven innings in the season finale. The right-hander pitched well in his first major-league season, finishing with a 4.06 ERA and 61:23 K:BB over 63.1 innings across 12 starts.