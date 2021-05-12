Singer took a no-decision Tuesday against the Tigers, surrendering four runs on seven hits and a pair of walks while striking out four across 3.1 innings.

Singer got the Royals off to a good start by blanking the Tigers through three. Trouble then struck in the fourth inning after the right-hander put runners at the corners, giving up a triple and a walk with no outs. Detroit capitalized on the opportunity, knocking in a total of four runs as Singer departed the game for good. It was a tough outing for the 24-year-old, who had recorded his best start of the season against the Tigers in April. He'll look to bounce back during his next projected start on the road Sunday versus the White Sox.