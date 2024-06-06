Singer didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Guardians, allowing three runs (two earned) on nine hits and a walk over 3.2 innings. He struck out two.

Singer's final line could've been much worse, as matched a season high with nine hits allowed while failing to make it through four innings. Prior to Thursday, Singer hadn't allowed more than one earned run in five of his last six outings. Overall, the 27-year-old right-hander is 4-2 on the year with a 2.76 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 66:20 K:BB across 12 starts (65.1 innings) this season. Singer's currently in line for a home matchup with the Yankees in his next start.