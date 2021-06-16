Manager Mike Matheny said Singer had shoulder tightness surface after his previous outing Friday, and the right-hander was removed from Tuesday's start after three innings because he reached his pitch count, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Matheny indicated the team was happy with the 24-year-old three scoreless frames Wednesday, so it appears he didn't have any significant issues with his shoulder. Kansas City has scheduled off days Thursday and Monday, so Singer should receive some extra rest before potentially making his next turn through the rotation.