Singer (8-4) earned the victory Sunday over Detroit, striking out six in seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits and a walk.

Three of the five baserunners Singer allowed reached in the first two innings but he settled down and scattered two hits over his final five frames, retiring 10 straight at one point. It was the seventh time in his last 11 starts that he allowed one or fewer runs and pitched at least six innings. During that span, he's gone 5-1 and compiled a 2.21 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 68:18 K:BB in 69 innings. His next start will likely be next weekend in Boston.