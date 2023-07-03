Singer (5-7) earned the win over the Dodgers on Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out four over seven innings.

Singer dominated the Dodgers for his second straight quality start and allowed just one extra-base hit for the day. He registered 14 whiffs on the day, though his strikeout numbers have been down in comparison to past years. Singer hasn't struck out more than five in a game since he had seven June 4. He currently stands at a 7.4 K/9 after averaging a strikeout per inning over his last two seasons. The 26-year-old has found something as of late and now owns a 5.52 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 74:34 K:BB in 89.2 innings. He lines up to face the Guardians on the road over the weekend.