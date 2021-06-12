Singer tossed six innings against Oakland on Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander gave up three runs in the fourth inning but otherwise kept Oakland off the scoreboard. Singer collected his fifth quality start of the campaign and struck out seven for the second straight outing. Through 13 starts this season, he carried a 4.85 ERA and 69:24 K:BB across 65 innings. Singer's next start is tentatively lined up to come at home against Detroit on Wednesday.