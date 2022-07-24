Singer allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out 12 over six-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Rays on Saturday.

Singer carried a no-hitter through five innings, but the Rays were able to cobble together a run against him in the sixth. He started giving up harder contact in the seventh, and Taylor Clarke couldn't protect a lead, leaving Singer with his third no-decision in his last four starts. The right-hander has been solid in that span, allowing eight runs (seven earned) in 23.2 innings while racking up a 32:10 K:BB, and he's notched three consecutive quality starts. He owns a 3.82 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 81:20 K:BB across 77.2 innings in 15 appearances (12 starts) this year, and he's projected for a tough road start versus the Yankees next week.