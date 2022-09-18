Singer (9-4) earned the win Saturday, allowing no runs on five hits while striking out five and walking one over six innings.

Singer continued his career year by tossing 59 of 89 pitches for strikes across six frames and not allowing a run to score despite allowing five hits and a walk. The righty has three quality starts and two wins in a row. Since Aug. 3, Singer has gone 5-1 and given up 15 earned runs in 56 innings for a 2.41 ERA, picking up seven quality starts along the way. His season ERA now sits at 3.07.