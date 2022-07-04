Singer allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out nine in 4.2 innings during Sunday's win over the Tigers. He didn't factor into the decision.

Singer had his shortest start of the season during Sunday's outing, but he matched his season-high mark in strikeouts during the victory. In spite of his strong strikeout rate, he was held out of the win column for a fourth consecutive outing. The right-hander has given up at least seven runs in each of his last seven starts, and he's posted a 5.54 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 39 innings during that time. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Guardians on Friday.