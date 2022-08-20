Singer did not factor into the decision against the Rays on Friday, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out seven and walking four over six innings.
Singer threw 58 of 99 pitches for strikes in Friday's contest. Although he walked four and allowed five hits, he limited the damage to just two runs scored on a Randy Arozarena single in the sixth inning. The outing was Singer's third quality start in a row and his sixth in his last seven games. He is turning in the best season of his career, posting a 3.27 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP, a 3.2 WAR, and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
