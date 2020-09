Singer (3-5) allowed three runs on three hits and five walks over three innings in a loss to the Cardinals on Tuesday. He struck out four.

The five walks were a season-high for Singer, which led to him throwing 81 pitches (44 strikes) in the three-inning start. The 24-year-old saw his ERA rise to 4.40 with a 1.26 WHIP and 56:23 K:BB in 57.1 innings across 11 starts this season. The rookie right-hander projects to start Sunday's game versus the Tigers.