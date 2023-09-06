Singer did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing six runs on nine hits and one walk over five innings against the White Sox. He struck out two.

Singer surrendered six runs for the second time in his last three starts Tuesday, with each run coming as result of a homer. On the day, the White Sox took Singer yard three times, with Yoan Moncada, Korey Lee and Andrew Vaughn each swatting long balls. Over his last three appearances (12.2 innings), Singer owns a 9.95 ERA and an 11:4 K:BB. He's tentatively scheduled for a rematch with the White Sox early next week.