Singer gave up four runs on four hits over two innings in his lone appearance for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic.

Fantasy managers should be concerned for a couple of reasons. One is that Singer has made just three competitive appearances between Cactus League and WBC play. He's also logged just 6.2 innings this spring, which leaves some doubts about how stretched out he'll be to begin the regular season. With Singer's poor performance on the international stage, his usage has been limited. He should be fine long-term, but with the USA making a deep run in the tournament, he'll likely only get one or two more outings in the Cactus League before the 2023 campaign gets underway.