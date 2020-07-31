Singer pitched five innings against Detroit on Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three. He allowed two home runs and did not factor in the decision.

Singer didn't rack up many punchouts Thursday, but he mostly held down Detroit's offense while throwing 54 of 82 pitches for strikes. The Tigers' only two runs against the Singer came on a pair of solo home runs, but that was enough to prevent the right-hander from picking up a win. Singer has held his own through his first two outings and will look to pick up his first big-league victory in a road outing at Chicago on Tuesday.