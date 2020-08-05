Singer (0-1) took the loss against Chicago on Tuesday, pitching five innings and allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight.

The strikeout total was impressive for Singer, but he was stung by a pair of two-run home runs to account for all four runs against him. The right-hander has logged exactly five innings in each of his three starts this season, and four of the 13 hits against him have left the park. Through three starts, Singer has registered a 4.80 ERA and 1.27 WHIP along with an 18:6 K:BB over 15 innings. He'll face a potent Minnesota offense at home Saturday in his next scheduled start.