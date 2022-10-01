Singer (10-5) allowed six runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.2 innings Friday, striking out six and taking a loss against Cleveland.

Singer kept the Guardians off the board through four innings before coughing up an RBI single to Will Brennan in the fifth frame. Cleveland then piled on five runs in the sixth, including Jose Ramirez's three-run shot. Singer had won six straight decisions dating back to Aug. 9 before Friday's rough outing; he posted a 1.89 ERA and a 50:12 K:BB during that stretch. The 26-year-old righty finishes the 2022 campaign with a 3.23 ERA and a 150:35 K:BB through 153.1 innings.