Singer (6-8) got the win Sunday against the Rays, allowing four runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out four over eight innings.

Singer was given an early lead and never looked back. He held the Rays scoreless through seven innings before four straight hits, including two home runs, to open up the eighth plated four runs. Overall, it was an efficient outing for Singer who needed just 92 pitches to record his third career start of eight innings or more. It was a great bounce back effort after he'd ended the first half on a sour note. He's working on a 5.70 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 81:35 K:BB in 102.2 innings this year and projects for a road start against the Yankees during the upcoming week.