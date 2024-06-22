Singer yielded a run on three hits and two walks over five innings in a no-decision Friday. He struck out four during the loss to Texas.

Singer turned in three scoreless frames before Wyatt Langford knocked an RBI double in the fourth inning. It was the only damage against Singer through five innings, but the Royals bullpen would go on to allow five runs in the sixth and cost him a win. It was his first start without allowing a homer since May 19; in his previous four outings, he was taken deep six times, resulting in a 5.31 ERA. Singer lowered his season ERA to 3.29 with an 80:25 K:BB through 82 frames. He's currently in line for a home start against the Marlins next week.