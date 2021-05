Singer underwent X-rays on his left heel after Friday's loss to the Twins that came back negative, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Singer was removed from Friday's contest after just two framess since he was hit by a hard comebacker to end the second inning. However, the right-hander said after the game that he felt better and expects to be ready to make his next start. Singer tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against Cleveland on Wednesday.