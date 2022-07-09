Singer allowed three runs on six hits over seven innings in Friday's win over the Guardians. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Singer gave up just one run through six innings before he served up a two-run homer to Franmil Reyes in the seventh. He's allowed at least three runs in six of his last eight starts, registering a 5.28 ERA during that stretch. Singer is now sporting a 4.25 ERA with a 63:13 K:BB through 65.2 frames. The 25-year-old is lined up to face the Tigers at home next week.