Singer (3-5) allowed two runs on eight hits and three walks over 5.2 innings Sunday, striking out seven and taking the loss against Minnesota.

Singer coughed up an RBI double to Miguel Sano in the third inning and later hit Trevor Larnach with the bases loaded in the fifth. The 24-year-old righty only gave up two runs in the outing but had runners in scoring position nearly every inning. He lowered his season ERA to 4.88 but his WHIP bumped up to 1.48 through 59 innings. Singer is lined up to take the mound in Oakland late next week.