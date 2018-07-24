Maurer allowed three earned runs on three hits to blow the save Monday against the Tigers.

Maurer got his fifth save opportunity of the season with Wily Peralta unavailable after he appeared in each of the Royals' past three games. However, he blew the chance by allowing three consecutive hits -- two doubles and a single -- with the final earned run crossing the plate after he was pulled from the game. He has now blown four his five save opportunities this season, posting a horrific 14.25 ERA and 3.00 WHIP in the process.