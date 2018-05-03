Royals' Brandon Maurer: Cast off roster
Maurer was outrighted off the Royals' 40-man roster Thursday.
Maurer will stick with the Storm Chasers after passing through waivers untouched. The 27-year-old struggled across the board in 2018, allowing six runs across 4.1 innings with the Royals while coughing up 12 runs (11 earned) through six innings with Triple-A Omaha. He'll remain with the organization as a depth piece.
More News
-
Royals' Brandon Maurer: Optioned to Omaha•
-
Royals' Brandon Maurer: Loses arbitration case•
-
Royals' Brandon Maurer: Takes loss Thursday in Cleveland•
-
Royals' Brandon Maurer: Locks down save Saturday•
-
Royals' Brandon Maurer: To split ninth-inning role•
-
Royals' Brandon Maurer: Earns first save as Royal•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H top-200 trade chart
Our Scott White gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...