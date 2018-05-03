Maurer was outrighted off the Royals' 40-man roster Thursday.

Maurer will stick with the Storm Chasers after passing through waivers untouched. The 27-year-old struggled across the board in 2018, allowing six runs across 4.1 innings with the Royals while coughing up 12 runs (11 earned) through six innings with Triple-A Omaha. He'll remain with the organization as a depth piece.