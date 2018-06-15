Maurer was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Friday.

Maurer will head back to the big leagues after being designated for assignment in early May. But since then, the 27-year-old has been finding a groove on the rubber, posting 10 straight scoreless outings with a 10:4 K:BB across 11 innings of relief. Expect him to work out of low-leverage situations for the time being. In a corresponding move, the Royals optioned Jason Adam to the minors.

