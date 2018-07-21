Royals' Brandon Maurer: Gets save against Twins
Maurer got a one-out save against the Twins on Friday, working around a hit and a walk to close out Kansas City's 6-5 victory.
It was the first save of the season for the right-hander, who retired Max Kepler to end the contest after allowing two runners to reach base. He's given up 16 earned runs in his 12 innings of work and blown three saves this season, so Maurer isn't a factor for fantasy purposes until he logs more innings and improves on those numbers.
