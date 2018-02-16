Royals' Brandon Maurer: Loses arbitration case
Maurer will make $2.95 million in 2018 after losing his arbitration case, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Maurer came in at $3.5 million. The right-hander dealt with a bit of bad luck over the course of the 2017 season, although he did struggle tremendously with throwing strikes and limiting home runs. He posted a 6.52 ERA -- with a 3.96 FIP -- over the course of 68 appearances between the Royals and Padres, and had a 59:19 K:BB in 59.1 innings of relief. If he's able to regain his form, Maurer should be in line to receive a bunch of high-leverage opportunities during this upcoming campaign.
More News
-
Royals' Brandon Maurer: Takes loss Thursday in Cleveland•
-
Royals' Brandon Maurer: Locks down save Saturday•
-
Royals' Brandon Maurer: To split ninth-inning role•
-
Royals' Brandon Maurer: Earns first save as Royal•
-
Royals' Brandon Maurer: Making adjustment to fix troubles•
-
Royals' Brandon Maurer: Struggling mightily in new digs•
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Stop paying the position premium
Chris Towers is done paying extra for middle infield position scarcity. Here's why.
-
Should you believe in Merrifield?
Whit Merrifield caught Fantasy Baseball owners by surprise last year, so the default response...
-
Will humidor ruin best D-Backs?
The Diamondbacks will store their baseballs in a humidor this season, following in the Rockies'...