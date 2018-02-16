Maurer will make $2.95 million in 2018 after losing his arbitration case, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Maurer came in at $3.5 million. The right-hander dealt with a bit of bad luck over the course of the 2017 season, although he did struggle tremendously with throwing strikes and limiting home runs. He posted a 6.52 ERA -- with a 3.96 FIP -- over the course of 68 appearances between the Royals and Padres, and had a 59:19 K:BB in 59.1 innings of relief. If he's able to regain his form, Maurer should be in line to receive a bunch of high-leverage opportunities during this upcoming campaign.